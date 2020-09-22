Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Shares Down 7.2%

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.12. 934,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,077,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

