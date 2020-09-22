Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Down 7.1%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 7,188,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 2,674,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $613,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 121.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

