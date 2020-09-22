SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Down 8.7%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,856,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,891,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

