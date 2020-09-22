Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $3,004.76 and approximately $32.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00448476 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012950 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010367 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,045,976 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.