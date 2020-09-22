Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Down 8.4%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares traded down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.35. 1,975,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,184,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

