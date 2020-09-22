Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $19,894.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02041748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001361 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00702106 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,937,833 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

