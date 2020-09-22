Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $33.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.72 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,765. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

