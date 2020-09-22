Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Trading Down 6%

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.42. 3,321,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,007,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Get Store Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Store Capital by 660.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 202.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.