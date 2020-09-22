Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

