Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SUBCY. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $6.80 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.