Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Down 10.5%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 960,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,287,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $550.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,484,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 729,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 434,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
