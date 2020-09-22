Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Down 10.5%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 960,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,287,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $550.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,484,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 729,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 434,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.