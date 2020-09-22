Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.47.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.