Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 10.8%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 11,149,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 3,811,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $708,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

