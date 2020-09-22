Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.40. 836,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 725,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

