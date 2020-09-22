Supermarket Income REIT PLC (SUPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.47 on October 16th

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of $369.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.83.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

