Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.80. 678,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,054,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

