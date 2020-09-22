Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synlogic by 288.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Synlogic by 197.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

