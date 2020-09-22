TaaS Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.04350462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

