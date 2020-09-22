Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 8.3%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.22. 2,598,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,076,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

