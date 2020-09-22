TD Securities Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $13.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 903,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

