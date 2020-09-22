TD Securities Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $31.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

NYSE SU opened at $12.72 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

