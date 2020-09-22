Team (NYSE:TISI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 552,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 401,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Team in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Team alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Team by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Team by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.