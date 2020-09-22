TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.70. 7,279,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 6,080,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $70,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

