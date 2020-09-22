Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 7,398,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,889,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.