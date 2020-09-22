Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Down 7.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 598,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,196,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. BofA Securities downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 890.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 435,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

