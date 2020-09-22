Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Down 7.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 598,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,196,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. BofA Securities downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $379.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 890.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 435,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
