TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Price Down 6%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 1,843,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,592,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.