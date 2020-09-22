Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 7,652,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,963,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $613,707.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,344 shares of company stock worth $853,374. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tellurian by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 59.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

