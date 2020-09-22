Ten Peaks Coffee (TSE:TPK) Shares Up 4.2%

Ten Peaks Coffee Co Inc (TSE:TPK) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. 5,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Profile (TSE:TPK)

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

