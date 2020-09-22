Tendies Tops One Day Trading Volume of $358,008.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 70% against the US dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $358,008.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00223330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.01392389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 8,681,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,232,086 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

