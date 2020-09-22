Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 10.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 763,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 958,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

