TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 6.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 692,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,425,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The company has a market cap of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 143,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bass C. Wallace, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 300,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,245.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

