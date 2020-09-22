The Transfer Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,564.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $27.51 million and approximately $83,564.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.04408815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,067,211 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

The Transfer Token Token Trading

The Transfer Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

