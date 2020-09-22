THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $41,910.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

