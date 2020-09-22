THORChain Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. THORChain has a total market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003787 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00222827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.01393086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00195014 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.