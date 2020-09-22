ThoreCoin Price Tops $2,037.92 on Top Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2,037.92 or 0.19466937 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $176.66 million and approximately $25,442.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00227340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.01398296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00195410 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

