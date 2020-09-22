Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,480.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $268,231.89 and approximately $17,480.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043545 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.25 or 0.04396463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

