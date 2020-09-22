Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.88 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $26.56 million and $3.88 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.34 or 0.04371958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,644 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

