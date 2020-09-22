THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.92. 17,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

