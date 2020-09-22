Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tidewater’s earnings. Tidewater posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tidewater will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tidewater.

Several research firms recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

SII stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.58 million and a PE ratio of 82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tidewater’s payout ratio is presently 2,250.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

