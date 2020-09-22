Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 6.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.00. 5,787,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,471,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,585. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Think Investments LP boosted its position in Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 869,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tilray by 363.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

