Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 100,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,433. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

