Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post sales of $246.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.85 million and the highest is $267.98 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $303.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 503,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $691.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

