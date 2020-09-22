TOKPIE Trading Down 9.7% This Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $164,979.31 and $21.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002124 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,341,777 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

