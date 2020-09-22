Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. 3,943,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,623. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,458 shares of company stock valued at $21,369,667. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

