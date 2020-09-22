Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Total has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 226.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Total to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

