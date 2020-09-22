Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Total has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 226.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Total to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

NYSE:TOT opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

