TouchCon Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $562,594.30 and $3,907.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00078037 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000433 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00111063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008361 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

