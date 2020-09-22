Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 66909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

