Town Centre Securities Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). 23,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 89.62 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.94 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

