Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.75. 1,310,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,074,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $141,140,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

